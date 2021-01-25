AEW Revolution Reportedly Moving To March 7 For First Ever Sunday PPV

It seems that the first-ever Sunday AEW PPV is soon to take place, as AEW Revolution is reportedly changing dates.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, All Elite Wrestling is going to be having its first-ever PPV event on a Sunday for AEW Revolution. The show was originally announced to take place on February 27, in the usual Saturday slot which AEW has used since its inception for PPV events.

However, AEW doesn’t want to clash with the UFC 259 event and the triple championship card that the company is putting together that night. Because of that, AEW is reportedly set to move the date to March 7, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet.

As of this moment, the only confirmed match for that show is a street fight that will see WWE Hall Of Famer, Sting come out of retirement as he teams with TNT Champion Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.