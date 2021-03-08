Connect with us

AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action

Published

3 hours ago

on

Featured above is The Buy-In kickoff show ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and the rest of the AEW announce crew run down all the action, plus a big tag team match featuring Riho and Thunder Rosa teaming up to take on Dr. Britt Baker DMD and… well, we’re not exactly sure just yet! We’ll have to wait and find out!

AEW REVOLUTION PPV RESULTS! 


‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

Published

6 mins ago

on

Mar 7, 2021

By

Ethan Page

The “E” in “AEW” now stands for “EGO”.

Revealed as the sixth member of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, “All Ego” Ethan Page has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling — a debut many years in the making.


Page’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired at the end of 2020 and it was well known at the time that there was serious interest from most of the major companies in signing him.

He had options, which likely resulted in him signing the most lucrative contract of his wrestling career, but AEW was always the most likely destination. Page competed at the original ALL IN event in Chicago and is well liked by most, if not all of the major decision-makers in AEW.

Ethan Page is a 14-year pro from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada. He and Josh Alexander as The North were one of the best tag team in the world until their recent split, and hold the record for the longest IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship reign in history. He is also the founder of the Alpha-1 Wrestling promotion in Oshawa.

AEW

Maki Itoh Revealed As Britt Baker’s Surprise Tag Team Partner At AEW Revolution

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mar 7, 2021

By

Maki Itoh & Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Maki Itoh is All Elite!

The Japanese wrestling star made a surprise appearance at AEW Revolution tonight, teaming with Dr. Britt Baker DMD on The Buy-In kickoff show. The good doctor was originally supposed to partner with her lackey “Reba” to take on Riho and Thunder Rosa, but a questionable “doctor’s note” created an opening for a surprise last minute addition to the match.


Itoh recently competed in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. While she lost in the first round to tournament winner Ryo Mizunami, she was an instant hit with the fans and there was a lot of support on social media to bring her to the U.S.

Itoh’s appearance was actually something of a surprise given a very busy schedule in Japan. She actually wrestled two matches in the Futari No Princess Max Heart Tournament for TJPW on Saturday before jumping on a plane to be in action for The Buy-In. 

AEW

AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS: EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATH MATCH, STING RETURNS TO ACTION

Published

5 hours ago

on

Mar 7, 2021

By

1. MATCH CARD

AEW Revolution
March 7, 2021
Jacksonville, FL

* * *


Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Pre-Show: 7:30 PM ET
How To Watch: B/R Live and PPV

* * *

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD

Big Money Match
Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy

Street Fight
Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Kip Sabian & Miro vs. Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy

Casino Tag Team Royale
Bear Country vs. The Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Private Party vs. Death Triangle (PAC & Rey Fenix) vs. The Sydal Brothers vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. The Gunn Club vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. SCU vs. The Natural Nightmares vs. Varsity Blonds vs. Jurassic Express

The Buy-In Match
Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Rebel

Use the navigational boxes or links provided above and below to check out our detailed play-by-play coverage of each match! 

1. MATCH CARD

