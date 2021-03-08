AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action

The “E” in “AEW” now stands for “EGO”.

Revealed as the sixth member of the Face of the Revolution ladder match at tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view, “All Ego” Ethan Page has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling — a debut many years in the making.

Page’s contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired at the end of 2020 and it was well known at the time that there was serious interest from most of the major companies in signing him.

He had options, which likely resulted in him signing the most lucrative contract of his wrestling career, but AEW was always the most likely destination. Page competed at the original ALL IN event in Chicago and is well liked by most, if not all of the major decision-makers in AEW.

Ethan Page is a 14-year pro from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada. He and Josh Alexander as The North were one of the best tag team in the world until their recent split, and hold the record for the longest IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Championship reign in history. He is also the founder of the Alpha-1 Wrestling promotion in Oshawa.