AEW Set To Celebrate 30 Years Of Chris Jericho During 10/7 AEW Dynamite

It is soon set to be a major milestone for Chris Jericho who will celebrate 30 years in the wrestling industry, and AEW is set to celebrate.

The show will be taking place in two weeks on 10/7 and will be titled ‘Chris Jericho 30th anniversary celebration’ which will have plenty of moments dedicated to Le Champion.

While there are no official segments/matches announced for the show at this point, there has been a video package shared for the upcoming event:

