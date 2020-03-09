ProWrestling.com

AEW Set To Make Debut In The ABQ

0
By onAEW, Wrestling News

All Elite Wrestling is headed to the Albuquerque, New Mexico area on May 13th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 12pm ET.

AEW Dynamite’s ABQ debut will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, NM.

Read More
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week Ten)