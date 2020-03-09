AEW Set To Make Debut In The ABQ

All Elite Wrestling is headed to the Albuquerque, New Mexico area on May 13th. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 12pm ET.
AEW Dynamite’s ABQ debut will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, NM.
Albuquerque, New Mexico get ready #AEWDynamite makes it's New Mexico debut on Wednesday, May 13th at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho!
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am MT and can be found at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/HTWBMgwreR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 9, 2020