AEW Signs Two New Wrestlers To Bolster Tag Team Division

All Elite Wrestling has signed east coast wrestlers “Vigilante” Anthony Bowens and “Platinum” Max Caster, who will be working together as a tag team going forward, named The Acclaimed.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news himself this week in an exclusive interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Bowens, who reportedly had interest from WWE as well, debuted on AEW DARK in September. Caster debuted earlier in the year, teaming with Luther and Serpentico in a six-man tag team loss against Jurassic Express. They teamed together on last week’s episode of DARK, taking on Best Friends.