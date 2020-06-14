AEW Star Kris Statlander Suffers ACL Injury, Will Require Surgery

All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander is out of action with an injury.

The news was first broken by PWInsider, but Statlander herself confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that she suffered a “high grade tear” in her ACL. The injury will require surgery.

This is another major hit to the AEW’s women’s division, as Dr. Britt Baker is also out of action and has stated previously that she won’t be wrestling until the ALL OUT pay-per-view over Labor Day weekend.