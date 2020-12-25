AEW
AEW Star Suffers Partially Torn Pectoral Muscle, Out For Months
AEW wrestler Trent noted on Twitter this afternoon that he has a partially torn pectoral muscle.
Trent competed in last week’s 12-man tag team match partnering with the Varsity Blondes and Top Flight against almost the entirety of The Inner Circle. It’s unclear if the injury was sustained during that match or not.
On Dynamite this week, Trent was put into an ambulance with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy watching on. It wasn’t shown, but the implication was that he was attacked by Miro.
Hey I have a partially torn pec and will be out for months. It’s fine.
— TRENT? (@trentylocks) December 24, 2020
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
Shawn Spears is no longer listed on the official AEW website’s roster page.
In a segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Spears expressed frustration over his position on the roster before storming out of the interview, claiming that he’ll come back to work “if he feels like it”. You can watch the entire segment above.
“I bet on myself. I left New York, and the grass isn’t always greener. You can change the three letters, but you can’t change the glass ceiling. I am more talented than 95% of this roster and any other roster on this planet today. I look better, I work better and I damn sure talk better, so I don’t know why everybody is trying to work me into this thought that I’m not.”
“If you can’t find five minutes a week for a guy that’s got 19 years under his belt and checks every single box across the board on what it requires to be a television star, then yeah, there’s a problem. Despite walking into AEW hot as hell, by the way, only to find myself digging out of a hole for 18 months that Tony Khan and his favorite EVP Cody pushed me into.”
As of this week, Spears was not ranked in the AEW top five singles stars. He started 2020 on a serious losing streak in a failed attempt to find a tag team partner, and lost to Cody in the first round of the TNT Title tournament.
However, after losing once again to Dustin Rhodes at this year’s Double or Nothing, Spears rebounded bigtime with 13 consecutive singles victories on both DARK and Dynamite. While he came up short in a pair of battle royales, he has not been defeated one-on-one since May.
Several Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Nights One & Two
The lineups for both nights of AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash continue to take shape.
Night One will see AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida defend against Abadon, in addition to Wardlow facing Jake Hager. We also know that Jon Moxley will appear for the first time since losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega earlier this month.
Previously announced for Night One was Rey Fenix vs. Omega for the AEW World Title.
Night Two will see FTR face Jurassic Express, Cody Rhodes will face Matt Sydal, and Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Brian Cage.
Here's a look at your match card for next week and as well as Jan 6th.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/mE9BefPESw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020
Below are the updated match cards for both nights.
AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night One
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
AEW Women’s Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
Jon Moxley returns
AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night Two
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
AEW TNT Championship
Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
FTR vs. Jurassic Express
Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
AEW Dynamite Results (12/23): Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed, Chris Jericho & MJF Team Up
AEW Dynamite Quick Results
December 23, 2020
1. Chris Jericho & MJF def. Top Flight.
— Jake Hager called out Wardlow for a match next week, claiming Wardlow is the only member of the Inner Circle who hasn’t pulled his weight. He’s out of action for a family issue right now.
— The Acclaimed debuted a new music video rapping about the Young Bucks.
— Sting was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. He talked about his history with Dusty Rhodes in the NWA/WCW and knew he had to be a part of AEW because of Cody. He also pointed out Darby Allin in the stands. Team Taz interrupted and threatened to hurt Sting until Darby hit the ring. A bit of a stare down between Sting and Darby at the end.
— MJF talked to Santana backstage about recently losing his grandfather and who rough it’s been. Santana also lost someone close to him so the two bonded over it and shook hands. The master plan is working.
2. Jurassic Express def. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5 & 10)
— FTR came out and gave Jurassic Express two weeks to get ready to face them.
— Don Callis & Kenny Omega were interviewed from a hotel room. Omega mocked Fenix for losing in their AEW World Tag Team title match, and in their AAA Mega title match, and in the World Title Eliminator when he got injured. He joked about Fenix going back to IMPACT but Callis said he was too injury prone.
3. PAC def. The Butcher
— Jade Cargill called the timing of Brandi Rhodes’ pregnancy convenient and demanded another opponent to fill her time now that she can’t actually wrestle Brandi.
— Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announced their wedding date as February 3 at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Miro mauled Trent and the other Best Friends were shown outside watching their friend being loaded into an ambulance.
4. Dustin Rhodes def. Evil Uno
— Lee Johnson and QT Marshall helped Dustin fight off a post-match attack by the Dark Order.
— Shawn Spears was interviewed and claimed that Cody Rhodes and AEW management are holding him back and keeping him under a glass ceiling just like he was in New York. He said he’s leaving and not coming back until he feels like it.
5. Hikaru Shida def. Alex Gracia
— Another short match from the women’s division. Abadon vampire bit Shida after the match and they went a little crazy with the fake blood and theatrics of it all.
6. The Young Bucks (c) def. The Acclaimed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
