AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family

Jon Huber, better known by his ring name Brodie Lee, passed away this weekend shaking the entire professional wrestling industry. Hundreds of heartfelt and emotional tributes continue to pour in from his peers and friends.

Fightful.com spoke with both wrestlers and staff members inside All Elite Wrestling who confirmed that many were told about Huber’s condition in early November. The news was intentionally kept very close to the chest out of respect for his family.

When asking about Huber’s absence over the last two months, we were always told that he was off television dealing with a personal matter, one individual adding that it was unrelated to injury. Nothing more was ever said.

Amanda Huber, the late wrestler’s wife, wrote in an Instagram post this weekend that he passed away “after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.” He was being treated at the Mayo Clinic.