AEW
AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family
Jon Huber, better known by his ring name Brodie Lee, passed away this weekend shaking the entire professional wrestling industry. Hundreds of heartfelt and emotional tributes continue to pour in from his peers and friends.
Fightful.com spoke with both wrestlers and staff members inside All Elite Wrestling who confirmed that many were told about Huber’s condition in early November. The news was intentionally kept very close to the chest out of respect for his family.
When asking about Huber’s absence over the last two months, we were always told that he was off television dealing with a personal matter, one individual adding that it was unrelated to injury. Nothing more was ever said.
Amanda Huber, the late wrestler’s wife, wrote in an Instagram post this weekend that he passed away “after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.” He was being treated at the Mayo Clinic.
AEW
Brodie Lee Tribute Episode Announced For AEW Dynamite, Special Match Card
All Elite Wrestling will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Jon Huber this Wednesday night with a special edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT dedicated to the “Exalted One”, Mr. Brodie Lee.
AEW President Tony Khan tweeted: “This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie and Nolan.”
As a result, the previously announced New Year’s Smash special, originally set to kick off this week, has been pushed back to January 6 and 13.
Four matches have been announced for Wednesday’s show including a six-man tag team match featuring “Brodie’s Favorites” teaming up for one night only against Team Taz.
— Cody Rhodes & Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz
— Hangman Page & John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF & Ortiz & Santana
— Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Penelope Ford
— Lance Archer & Evil Uno & Stu Greyson vs. Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade
AEW
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
This week’s episode of Being The Elite (above) pays tribute to the late Jon Huber, better known to the All Elite Wrestling family and fanbase as Brodie Lee. The former TNT Champion is at his comedic best here, making for a brief but much-needed moment of hilarity that we could all use right about now.
The episode was edited by Brandon Cutler and begins with a short message from Matt Jackson, dedicating the show to Brodie’s memory. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver also share their heartfelt thoughts on their friend’s passing, interspersed with about a million F-Bombs and hilarious footage of Brodie berating and abusing members of his faction.
AEW
Nyla Rose Nominated For Outsports Female Athlete Of The Year Award
AEW’s Nyla Rose has been nominated for a major award, being put up for the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year award.
Nyla Rose is up for the award by the sports news website, which focuses on LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in sport, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and WNBA star, Sue Bird also being nominated.
Nyla is a former AEW Women’s Champion, which she won back in February, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in any major U.S. wrestling promotion in the process of doing so.
Nyla took to social media to respond to the news, admitting that while it was hard to be excited about anything, due to the passing of Brodie Lee, it is something Nyla was grateful for.
It’s hard to be excited about this today… but I am grateful for the opportunity and nomination. Thank you @outsports. https://t.co/PvqjkMLpAq
— 💀Nyla Roseaclaus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 27, 2020
Brodie Lee Tribute Episode Announced For AEW Dynamite, Special Match Card
WWE RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: NEW WORLD TITLE CONTENDER DECIDED, ROAD TO THE RUMBLE
World Title #1 Contender’s Match, Charlotte vs Nia Jax & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
AEW Stars Reportedly Kept Brodie Lee’s Illness Private Out Of Respect For His Family
WWE Announces 30-Day Royal Rumble Countdown, New Documentaries Coming
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
Alexa Bliss Reveals Why She’s Been Missing From WWE Television
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
WATCH: Tony Khan Ran Another ‘Paid Ad’ On IMPACT TV & Schiavone Did Not Hold Back
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41
-
WWE1 day ago
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Erick Rowan Pays Tribute To His Former ‘Bludgeon Brother’ Luke Harper
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of Brodie Lee/Luke Harper
-
AEW1 day ago
McMahon Family, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & More Continue To Pay Tribute To The Late Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Sting Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Him Signing With TNA
-
WWE2 days ago
Wrestling World Reacts To The Shocking Loss Of Brodie Lee
-
WWE1 day ago
Next Guest For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Revealed