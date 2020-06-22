AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara Without Pay Due To Inappropriate Comments Made About Sasha Banks

All Elite Wrestling has issued a statement in response to inappropriate comments made by their wrestler, Sammy Guevara, about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (FULL STORY).

Guevara will be suspended indefinitely without pay as he undergoes “extensive sensitivity training”, and while he remains suspended his usual salary will be donated to a local women’s center in Jacksonville, FL where AEW is headquartered.

AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind. We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. As such, effectively immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated. During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville.”