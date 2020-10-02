AEW Tag Team Championship Match Set For 10/7 AEW Dynamite

A new match has been announced for the highly anticipated 10/7 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is the 30-year celebration of Chris Jericho.

It was confirmed by the company on social media this week that FTR will be defending their titles against TH2 on the October 7 edition of Dynamite. This comes after the duo recently defended their titles against SCU on September 30, as FTR build their legacy with the titles.

It is set to be a major episode of AEW Dynamite with the following already announced: