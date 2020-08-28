AEW Tag Team Championship Match & Casino Battle Royale Added To AEW All Out; Updated Match Card

Several new matches have now been added to the AEW All Out PPV with the show starting to build up its match card.

After winning the Tag Team Gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite this week, FTR has become the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships. This has set up a real dream match for the titles between them and Hangman Page & Kenny Omega.

As well as that, the popular Casino Battle Royale has been confirmed to return as 21 competitors will get the chance to earn a future AEW World Championship match. So far, Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage have all been confirmed for that match.

Also, an eight-man tag team match has been made official as well with The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson, & Evil Uno) competing against the Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall), Matt Cardona, & Scorpio Sky.

Here is the current match card for the event: