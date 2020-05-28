AEW Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week; Winners Face Best Friends At AEW Fyter Fest

A major AEW Tag Team Championship match has now been set for next week’s AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will team to defend their titles.

After picking up a victory over former champions, SCU, this week on Dynamite, Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian will be taking the champions next week.

This will be the first time that Hangman Page and Kenny Omega have defended the titles since their epic match at AEW Revolution with The Young Bucks.

Of course, at AEW’s Double or Nothing, Best Friends picked up a victory against Private Party in a number one contender’s match, and they haven’t been forgotten. Chuckie T and Trent will be getting their title shot at AEW’s Fyter Fest, so they will be keeping an eye on this match, being ready to face the winners.