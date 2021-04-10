AEW
AEW The House Always Wins Results (4/9): TNT Title Defense, 10-Man Tag Headline First Ever House Show
All Elite Wrestling held their first ever house show on Friday night in Jacksonville, FL headlined by Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against the winner of a battle royal that took place earlier in the show.
The co-main event of the evening saw a huge 10-man tag team match featuring AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa and the Young Bucks teaming up with DDT Pro’s debuting Konosuke Takeshita.
AEW The House Always Wins
April 9, 2021
Jacksonville, FL
- TNT Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal: The Butcher def. Austin Gunn, Colt Cabana, Colten Gunn, the Dark Order’s 10, Dustin Rhodes, Ethan Page, Lance Archer, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks and Scorpio Sky.
- The Pinnacle def. Jurassic Express & Dante Martin
- Jade Cargill def. Reka Tahaka
- Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Aaron Solow
- Best Friends def. Max Caster & TH2
- Eddie Kingston def. Cezar Bononi
- Hikaru Shida & Red Velvet & Ryo Mizunami & Tay Conti def. Britt Baker & The Bunny & Nyla Rose & Rebel
- Death Triangle & The Sydal Brothers def. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita & Michael Nakazawa & The Young Bucks
- TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) def. The Butcher
Christian Cage Compares His AEW Debut To Joining TNA In 2005
Christian Cage recently spoke about joining AEW, comparing it to when he left WWE to join TNA back in 2005.
The new AEW star spoke with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, where he compared the two, discussing the importance of him betting on himself in both those scenarios.
“When I left in 2005, it was more to bet on myself and to prove a point. I felt like I was stuck in a rut. I felt like I needed to get away in order to come back and be better than I was. I needed to step away and prove that I can work at and wrestle at the top of the card and carry a show. I felt like if I just stayed in WWE, I wasn’t necessarily going to get that opportunity no matter what reactions or the quality of matches that I was putting on. So I needed to kind of bet on myself, get out of their face for a little while, go and prove that even if it was on a smaller scale that I could do that. I feel like I did. then I came back. This time is a little bit different. I didn’t leave WWE because I wasn’t under contract with WWE. I hadn’t been under contract for WWE in probably six, seven years at this point in time. So it was a choice that I made. I needed the best platform for me at this stage of my career where I felt like I could go out and do my best work and also elevate the next generation that is coming up behind me.”
Christian was also asked what is on his bucket list for his career, where Cage made it clear that right now it is to simply just be back and be able to write the final chapter of his career on his own terms.
“Yeah, I mean, right now, just to come back and to compete at a high level. If I couldn’t come back and be what I was, if not better, I wouldn’t even attempt this and for me, the only goal that I have is to put on quality matches and to be able to write this final chapter myself. It never sat well with me that I was told that this was done. So now that I’ve been kind of gifted this opportunity to rewrite this final chapter on my own, I don’t take that lightly. So I’m going to go out there and whether I’m working in main events, I’m working for championships, whether I become the champion, that’s all icing on the cake. But for me just to go out there and have quality matches and, at the same time, elevate and help teach the younger generation coming up and make sure that they’re set up for success in the future.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
You can check out the full interview below:
STF Underground Episode 100! WrestleMania Prediction Round Table, Guest Cameos From Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & More!
Welcome to EPISODE 100 of STF Underground!
In this episode we celebrate 100 episodes strong with a WrestleMania round table. This episode features guest cameos from previous guests such as Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & more! PLUS, a surprise run in that you won’t want to miss!
Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance
AEW President has given his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s upcoming WWE appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.
The wrestling world was shocked last week when it was revealed that the AEW star will be Steve Austin’s next guest on the Broken Skull Sessions interview show, marking a first-ever WWE and AEW crossover.
Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, where he gave his thoughts on allowing Jericho to appear on Peacock under the WWE umbrella.
“What happened was, I had never even considered this would be a possibility. When I heard from Chris that this was something that they wanted to do, I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had talked and Steve had asked Chris if he had an interest in doing [the show]. When Chris brought it up to me, at first I was taken aback because Chris doing something with Peacock, WWE’s partner is obviously going to give me pause. When he said it was Steve hosting, I didn’t have to think very hard. I feel Steve [is independent] even though he works with WWE and that’s a company we compete with. I trust Steve immensely and I trust Chris. They’re both friends of mine and I feel it’s going to be a good show. Chris told me I’m going to like it. It’s a good chance to promote AEW to different fans and Steve being the host had a lot to do with it. I’m not sure how it’s going to work out, but I’m excited about it and anytime Steve is involved, I think it’s great,” said Khan. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Chris Jericho’s episode of the show will air directly after WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two this weekend.
