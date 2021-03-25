Connect with us

AEW

AEW To Run First-Ever House Show During WrestleMania Week

Published

1 hour ago

on

AEW

AEW has announced that it is set to run its first-ever live event during WWE WrestleMania week at Daily’s Place.

The show will take place on April 9, the Friday before WWE WrestleMania weekend, which will be the first non-televised event that the company has ever done.


It will no doubt be a busy week in Florida for the wrestling world, with fans gathering for WWE WrestleMania, as well as several independent shows that are taking place during that weekend. Now, audiences have the option to see their favorite AEW stars, live, in a show that will have a limited capacity.

There’s no concrete information about what this means for AEW’s plans for non-televised events moving forwards, but it is the first step into the world for the company. Tickets for the show will be on sale from Monday, 29 March.

Related Topics:

AEW

Christian Cage Reveals Which AEW Stars He’s Been Impressed By

Published

40 mins ago

on

Mar 25, 2021

By

Christian Cage hasn’t been in AEW long, but he’s already seen enough to be impressed by certain talents on the roster.

Cage recently spoke with TV Insider where he discussed which wrestlers have been impressing him, admitting he’d be interested in working with Darby Allin down the line.


“MJF gets it and understands what he’s trying to convey at all times,” Christian said. “He has that poise and confidence that is hard to teach. He just has it. I look at Darby Allin, who has that cool factor about him, that Jeff Hardy feel where people just gravitate to him. It will be interesting to get that newer Jeff Hardy-type feud against Darby.”

Christian also spoke about the women’s division for AEW, picking out several talents that he likes so far, praising the Lights Out match from last week.

“I look at the women. Jade Cargill has all the tools to be a huge star. Britt Baker is doing great things. She is the face of the women’s division. She really stood out to me as well as Thunder Rosa. Their match was unbelievable. The future is pretty set up here in AEW.”

Christian also touched on his decision to join AEW in the first place, admitting that he was a free agent at the time and took the chance to bet on himself.

“I was a free agent. I wasn’t locked in anywhere before [signing with AEW],” Christian said. “I had the opportunity to explore all my options and did that.

“When I left WWE [for Impact Wrestling] in 2005, I believed in betting on yourself. You can’t go wrong when you do that. You have to make the best choice for you as a person and performer. For me, that choice was AEW.”

Christian Cage will be making his AEW debut next week on Dynamite when he goes one on one with Frankie Kazarian.

Continue Reading

AEW

Christian Cage To Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite, Opponent Revealed

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 25, 2021

By

Christian Cage will make his highly anticipated in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite next Wednesday, March 31.

In his first legitimate singles match in seven years, Cage will go one-on-one against a man he knows very well from his many years in TNA Wrestling — the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian.


This week on Dynamite, Cage was hanging out backstage offering some advice to a few of the younger wrestlers when Kaz rudely interrupted the discussion. He questioned the former WWE star’s motto “Outwork Everyone”, asking Cage when the actual work is supposed to begin.

In 2007 they met in the finals of the TNA Wrestling Fight For The Right Tournament to crown a new #1 contender to the world heavyweight title. Cage won the match after outside help, leading to a ladder match between them at Genesis which Kazarian won.

Continue Reading

AEW

3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle

Published

14 hours ago

on

Mar 24, 2021

By

aew dynamite results

Jump to section

1. Omega vs. Sydal

It’s Wednesday night… and you know what that means! 

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite! Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. Coverage begins at 8/7C.


 

KENNY OMEGA vs. MATT SYDAL

Kenny goes right after Matt and we get a test of strength. Kenny gets the advantage and starts to hit shoulder blocks on Sydal. Sydal tries to escape up the top rope, but Kenny turns it into a toss off the top! Matt is able to grasp his legs on Kenny and turn that into. Hurricanrana! Matt springs up and so does Kenny and Kenny levels him with a clothesline. He picks him up and hits Sydal with a back breaker and goes for a cover, but Sydal is able to kick out.

Sydal gets up and bounces off the ropes and he hits Omega with a leg lariat. He puts Omega on the top rope and hits a top rope hurricanrana off the top. He goes for the cover, but Kenny is able to roll the shoulder up. Both men up and Sydal gets a stacked up rollup and Kenny kicks out RIGHT before the three. Sydal gets on the top rope and tries for a meteora, but Omega catches him and hits him with a buckle bomb! He runs at Sydal and nails him with a HUGE V-Trigger!

Kenny gets Sydal on his shoulders and looks to deliver the One Winged Angel, but Sydal counters with a reverse-rana! He gets to the top rope to follow up with a shooting star, but Kenny runs into the rope, hanging up Sydal on the top. Kenny runs and hits Sydal with a running jumping V-Trigger to the jaw of Sydal. He picks him up, puts him on his shoulders, and nails the One Winged Angel to pick up the victory. What a match.

Winner: Kenny Omega

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Backstage, John Silver is showing his preparation to face Darby Allin, which is Dark Order members trust falling and Silver moving out of the way from their “Coffin Drops”. He gets psyched up and heads out!

(continued on next page…)

Jump to section

1. Omega vs. Sydal

Page 1 of 5
12345
Continue Reading

Trending