AEW To Run First-Ever House Show During WrestleMania Week

AEW has announced that it is set to run its first-ever live event during WWE WrestleMania week at Daily’s Place.

The show will take place on April 9, the Friday before WWE WrestleMania weekend, which will be the first non-televised event that the company has ever done.

It will no doubt be a busy week in Florida for the wrestling world, with fans gathering for WWE WrestleMania, as well as several independent shows that are taking place during that weekend. Now, audiences have the option to see their favorite AEW stars, live, in a show that will have a limited capacity.

There’s no concrete information about what this means for AEW’s plans for non-televised events moving forwards, but it is the first step into the world for the company. Tickets for the show will be on sale from Monday, 29 March.