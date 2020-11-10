All Elite Wrestling will be making a major announcement tonight about its impending dive into the video game industry.

Tony Khan recently confirmed that AEW Games is in production on at least two different games, and we expect to find out more information on each of them this evening.

The presentation goes live at 6:00 PM ET and we’ll have the stream and minute-by-minute updates right here in this space, so check back soon!

Update: AEW is apparently running behind and will be beginning their presentation shortly…