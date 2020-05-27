AEW Weekly Rankings: Double Or Nothing Fallout, MJF Takes Over, Tag Team Shifts, New Champions & More

All Elite Wrestling has released this week’s set of rankings including all the fallout from this past weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The men’s roster looks quite a bit different this week, but it’s largely because the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is now the TNT Champion, and therefor “unlisted” in the rankings. After returning to action and scoring a win over Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing, MJF somehow vaulted from not on the list at all, all the way up to the #1 position. The reasoning behind this is that Lance Archer, Brodie Lee and Darby Allin all suffered losses, while Friedman remains undefeated in 2020.

The women’s division was shaken up with the crowning of Hikaru Shida as the new AEW Women’s Champion. That moves Nyla Rose down to the #1 position, while Penelope Ford snuck onto the list after an impressive showing with Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing. Former champion Riho dropped from the list entirely.

Finally, there were lots of big moves in the AEW tag team division this week. The Best Friends maintained their top spot with two wins in a week, moving to a 9-3 overall record this year. The Young Bucks dropped a spot to #5, while The Dark Order dropped two spots to #4. The Natural Nightmares, QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes, broke onto the list and climbed straight to the #2 spot with their recent wins.