AEW Weekly Rankings: Jericho Finally Drops, Women’s Division Holds, SCU, Darby Allin & More

All Elite Wrestling has released an updated set of roster rankings ahead of tonight’s new episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, FL.

The only change in the men’s division this week is that after only wrestling three singles matches in 2020 so far, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has finally dropped off the rankings entirely. He has been replaced by Darby Allin, who is still recovering from the damage he sustained in the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing.

The women’s division saw even less change. Former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose moved from 5-2 to 6-2 in singles competition on the year. Dr. Britt Baker has not dropped from her #3 spot yet, but she’ll be on the injured list until much later in the summer so don’t expect that to hold true for very long.

The tag team division saw a bit of shaking up, with Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc falling off the list from their previously held #4 position. They’ve been replaced at #4 by former AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky.

Somehow, despite not having competed in a single two-on-two tag team match on AEW television since February, the Young Bucks have still maintained their spot at #5.