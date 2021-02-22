Featured above are the next four matches of the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Tournament, including the semifinals of the Japan bracket and the final two opening round matches of the U.S. bracket.

On the U.S. side of the tournament, Tay Conti will face former women’s champion Nyla Rose. Dr. Britt Baker DMD is also in action against Madi Wrenkowski, a replacement for the injured Anna Jay and one of Thunder Rosa’s students.

The magical girl Yuka Sakazaki will kick off the second round against Emi Sakura in a battle between two joshi stars well known to the AEW audience. Plus the legendary Aja Kong takes on Ryo Mizunami. The winners of these two matches will face off in the finals of the Japan bracket.

Our live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET.

1. Nyla Rose def. Tay Conti to advance to the second round of the U.S. bracket. Commentary played up how Conti’s background in judo would help her combat her opponent’s size. In the homestretch, Nyla removed one of the turnbuckle pads but the referee stopped her from hitting Snake Eyes into the exposed metal. Conti had a visual pin on her while the ref put the turnbuckle back. Nyla hit a Death Valley Driver on the entrance ramp and the Beast Bomb back in the ring to advance.

2. Yuka Sakazaki def. Emi Sakura to advance to the finals of the Japan bracket. Yuka got in some early offense including a diving senton from the apron. She got beaten up by Emi’s students outside the ring allowing Emi to dominate most of the offense. Yuka tried to rally back a few times but Emi worked over the back of the neck all match and caught her in a Dragon Sleeper, which is turned into a Cross Rhodes. Emi continued with neckbreakers and a diving senton, but couldn’t quite put the magical girl away. They had a great back and forth exchange trading strikes, then submission attempts, then pinning combinations. Yuka rolled back into the Dragon Sleeper, powered into a spinout side slam, but it was still not enough. She tried for Road to Valhalla, but Yuka landed on her feet, hit a sliding lariat and rolled into a crucifix pin to win.

Sakura and her students attacked Yuka 3-on-1 after the match, until AEW Women’s World Champion Hikara Shida ran out to make the save. Shida was wearing an all white suit and came off like a total badass.

