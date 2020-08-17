AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Results (8/17): The Deadly Draw Semifinals

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Results – Week 3

August 17, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

— Tony Sciavone and Veda Scott are on commentary once again this week. There are two matches set for tonight, both semifinal bouts in the ongoing tournament. As announced, the finals will take place this Saturday night on a special edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tournament Semifinals

Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) vs. Big Swole & Lil’ Swole (Nicole Savoy)

Brandi made sure she was announced as the only woman in AEW to have her own action figure. They’re full-on heel now, completing the arc over the last three weeks.

Back and forth pinning attempts between Savoy and Allie to get things started. The Swoles stomp a mudhole in the corner with quick, alternating tags. Savoy hits a Fisherman’s suplex sending Allie to the floor and delivers a suicide dive, but accidentally takes out QT Marshall instead. Allie uses the distraction to blindside her, and the Nightmare Sisters take control for the first time.

Allie drops Savoy with a series of knee lifts, and Brandi follows with a superkick off the blind tag. She takes Lil Swole to the mat and rains down with closed fists, nearly getting DQ’d by the ref. Big Swole tries to get involved and the ref deals with her, while Brandi takes advantage, brutally ripping at the hair. Double elbow from the Nightmare Sisters for a two-count.

Brandi goes for a pump kick off the ropes, but Savoy ducks it and hits a double underhook suplex. Hot tag! Brandi bails as her action figure got knocked to the floor, and Big Swole runs wild on Allie. Savoy assists her partner and connects with a few different suplexes. Superkick. Headbutt from Swole.

Britt Baker comes out on her cart with a megaphone, talking trash about Big Swole. The distraction allows Allie to hit her modified inverted DDT and score the win.

Advancing to the Finals: The Nightmare Sisters

Tournament Semifinals

Taynara Conti & Anna Jay vs. Diamante & Ivelisse

Ivellise starts things out by getting baited into a Tay Conti cross armbreaker in the ropes. The ref breaks it up and we get tags on both sides. Anna Jay surprises her opponent with a spinning wheel kick and a shotgun dropkick off the ropes. Diamante fires back with stiff forearm strikes, and Ivelisse takes a cheap shot with a kick on the apron.

Ivelisse tags in and delivers some mounted punches on the mat. They take Anna to the corner and work her over with quick tags. Lots of mudhole stomping tonight. After a few minutes of getting mauled, Anna catches Ivelisse with a hard forearm and a low dropkick.

Awkward spot as the cameras cut away, commentary tried covering by saying she was exhausted and fell backwards. No idea what actually happened.

Conti makes the hot tag. Diamante in as well. All four women trade knife-edge chops, forearms and kicks. Ivelisse and Diamante hit the ropes and deliver stereo wheelbarrow stunners! Anna is unceremoniously tossed outside. Assisted Sliced Bread (is that #3?) connects on Conti, and that’s all she wrote.

Advancing to the Finals: Diamante & Ivelisse

— The Nightmare Sisters are interviewed after their win. Brandi did 90% of the talking, calling them “Instagram Influencers” too busy to sit around asking questions, before walking off singing her own theme song.

— Diamante & Ivelisse are also interviewed, and try to say a bunch of things in unison. They have to win this tournament for their people.