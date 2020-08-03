AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament – Live Now: The Deadly Draw Begins!

All Elite Wrestling begins a completely random all-women’s tag team tournament this evening. 16 competitors will be divided into 8 teams, and none of them know who they’ll be teaming with. The tournament airs Mondays at 7PM ET on the official AEW YouTube channel, and you can watch this week’s episode above.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Results

August 3, 2020

— Tony Sciavone and Veda Scott are on commentary.

— Shaul Guerrero is the ring announcer. She welcomes pro wrestling legend Madusa (Alundra Blayze) to the stage, who reveals the beautiful, coveted trophy that will go home with the winner of the 2020 AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup!

BRANDIE RHODES & ALLIE (w/ QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes) vs. PENELOPE FORD & MEL (w/ Kip Sabian)

Allie takes Penelope Ford to the mat and drops a knee on the back of the neck a few times, pausing to blow a kiss to QT on the outside. Brandie tags in but gets immediately blindsided by Mel, who goes after the hair and slams her face into the mat over and over again.

Brandi comes back with a wheelbarrow headlock takeover, rolling into a superkick. In comes Allie, but she’s unable to ahold of Mel and runs into a doubleteam by her opponents. She fights back with elbow shots and hits the ropes, but Kip Sabian pulls his girlfriend out of the ring to make the save. The ladies argue and QT runs around to get involved, but in all the chaos Allie is clobbered from behind by Mel.

The heels continue to pick apart Allie for a few minutes, isolating her in their corner with quick tags. Double ax handle. Wishbone. Allie nearly steals the win with a roll-up out of nowhere, but runs right into a lariat from a pissed off Ford. Matrix Stunner from Ford and Mel climbs to the top rope, but crashes and burns looking for a diving leg drop. Ouch!

Brandi gets the hot tag and hits a series of big boots and a superkick. Slingblade! Penelop hits the ring but Allie cuts her off and the two brawl to the floor. Mel hits a sit-down chokebomb on Brandi, has the cover, but the referee is distracted trying to deal with the chaos on the outside. Sabian ends up attacking QT Marshall, Dustin goes after him, and Brandi delivers the spear on Mel to pick up the win.

Winners: The Nightmare Sisters

Refresh for updates.