AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator To Kick Off This Wednesday Night
All Elite Wrestling’s 16-woman tournament to decide the next contender to the women’s world championship will officially kick off this Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite.
Announced today, former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa will take on “Legit” Leyla Hirsch in the first match of the tournament. Hirsch is a relative newcomer to the AEW roster but she’s been put through a crucible against top stars including Hikaru Shida, Serena Deeb and Dr. Britt Baker DMD while racking up three wins on DARK.
The eliminator will play out across two brackets in the United States and Japan. Competitors range from legends like Aja Kong and Emi Sakura, to established AEW stars in Nyla Rose and Riho. There are also a few names that many fans may be experiencing for the first time, such as Rin Kadokura of Marvelous or the incredibly fun to watch Mei Suruga.
The actual bracket for the tournament has not been released yet, so it’s unclear who the winner of Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch will take on in the second round. We expect more information on AEW DARK this Tuesday night.
The #AEW women's world championship eliminator tournament kicks off as your first-round match sees @LegitLeyla take on @thunderrosa22. Who will advance to the next round?

Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TNTDrama
Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night at 8/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/HpUbdhiKgS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2021
12 Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW DARK
The following matches have been announced for this Tuesday night’s episode of AEW DARK:
- Red Velvet vs. Diamante
- SCU vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
- Tay Conti vs. Alex Gracia
- PAC vs. VSK
- Ryan Nemeth vs. Marko Stunt
- KC Navarro vs. Sonny Kiss
- Joey Janela vs. Jack Evans
- Brian Cage vs. Jake St. Patrick
- Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi vs. Shawn Dean & Charlie Bravo
- Miranda Aliza vs. Nyla Rose
- Dark Order’s 10 vs. Baron Black
- The Natural Nightmares & Nick Comoroto vs. Vary Morales & Jersey Muscle Society
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.
Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have 12 matches ready to go, featuring #AEW women's world championship eliminator tournament participants @NylaRoseBeast & @TayConti_. @BASTARDPAC is in action, plus much more! WATCH Dark this Tuesday 7/6c via our YouTube channel
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 7, 2021
Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite Is…
Four matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, one week removed from the shocking conclusion of Beach Break which saw New Japan Pro-Wrestling star KENTA kick open the “Forbidden Door” in an attack on Jon Moxley.
The show will be headlined by a huge Falls Count Anywhere tag team match where anything goes. The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will team with Bullet Club’s KENTA to take on IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.
The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be in action alongside fellow Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson. They’ll square off against “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi.
One week after being crowned the number one contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Chris Jericho and MJF will step into the ring against The Acclaimed in what they hope will be a warm-up en route to the Young Bucks.
Finally, Darby Allin will defend his TNT Championship against the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela. This will be Janela’s first singles match on AEW television since challenging Kenny Omega for the world title in December.
Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #5)
It’s time to Break It Down once again, as we take a detailed analytical look at the six major shows that have taken place over the course of this week. It’s been a post-Royal Rumble week for WWE, with the company starting its Road To WrestleMania, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued pushing out brilliant content.
Week five has arguably the strongest week of the year as an average across the board in terms of the content, with some fantastic matches, excellent promos, and some truly shocking moments taking place. But which show was the best of the bunch?
6. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK has had a really strong start to the year, with the brand putting together some of the best matches of 2021. However, this episode didn’t really deliver in that element, with the match quality being very average, with a lot of forgettable and short bouts taking place throughout the show.
However, while the matches were fairly brief, they did do a great job at developing the gimmicks of several wrestlers. Joseph Conners was able to be pushed with his new partnership alongside Jinny, while Joe Coffey continues to look strong as he heads to a collision with Rampage Brown, so while the matches weren’t that memorable, they did lay some good groundwork.
The main event was pushed heavily as someone challenging Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight Championship, but that ended up just being a random match against Dave Mastiff. While the two men put together the match of the night, it just wasn’t the big main event the show needed to make a big impact.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
Much like WWE NXT UK, IMPACT was fun this week, but it didn’t really create anything memorable that people would be talking about for long periods after the fact. The show was full of fairly average television matches, but put together the show flowed nicely, which made it enjoyable to watch.
The main event did deliver though, with the tag team match being the best bout of the night as Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer teamed up to face Chris Bey and Moose. It was a good match that ended the show with a bang, which is always great to see.
Elsewhere on the show, the feud between Eddie Edwards continuing with Brian Myers getting the injection of Matt Cardona and Hernandez was good, adding a little more detail to the story. Meanwhile, the work within the knockouts division was excellent, which is expected when it comes to IMPACT.
4. WWE NXT
Overall, WWE NXT was enjoyable this week with some really good matches take place. However, the problem for the black and fold brand at the moment is the sheer lack of exciting storylines to drive the show forwards or make people grip onto what is happening.
Seeing Leon Ruff work against Austin Theory was fine, but this is something we have seen far too much of in recent months, and it is time to move on. Meanwhile, Edge’s appearance did feel a little lackluster, with the most exciting part of that appearance coming in his backstage segment with Karrion Kross, rather than with Finn Balor or Pete Dunne.
The Cruiserweight Championship match was an enjoyable one, although it was a little one-sided at times. But the best match of the night came in the main event, which was a very enjoyable tag team match between Undisputed Era and Timothy Thatcher/Tommaso Ciampa, which ended the night with a bang.
3. WWE Raw
WWE Raw followed on from the WWE Royal Rumble PPV really nicely to produce its best show of the year so far. While it wasn’t perfect, everything on the show felt like it had a purpose, and it was moving things forwards towards WWE WrestleMania, which is crucial at this time of year.
The opening segment was a lot of fun, with Edge looking like a great contender, while Sheamus turning on Drew McIntyre was well executed, and is something fans have wanted. Bobby Lashley got the chance to look like a genuine monster and pushing the RETRIBUTION and New Day feud was good to see, as this has been enjoyable so far.
The Tag Team Title match was really good as well, with more tension coming in within The Hurt Business. Meanwhile, Damian Priest got a featured debut and looked great, Naomi and Lana provide a fresh challenge to the titles, and seeing Edge get to wrestle on an episode of WWE Raw is always a good thing.
2. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was a mixed bag really, with some aspects of the show really not working, while others were excellent. However, the good moments were so strong that it really did make the show enjoyable overall. The opening tag team battle royale was a little too chaotic at the start, with the cameras struggling to keep up with all of the elements.
Meanwhile seeing Sting and Darby Allin do the same thing they’ve done for weeks now really has become tiresome, in my opinion. The wedding segment was also very anticlimactic, but aside from that everything else on the show was either good or great.
The match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa was a lot of fun, while Hangman Page and Matt Hardy teaming and showing some tension at the same time was great. But it really was the main event that stole the show. Firstly, the match itself was absolutely incredible, but the surprise of KENTA appearing really did ensure this show was talked about constantly throughout the week, which is key to any good show.
1. WWE SmackDown
After a poor show last week that was ruined by the injection of WWE Raw wrestlers, the blue brand was back at its best this time around. Everything on the show was a lot of fun, from the great match between Bayley and Ruby Riott to the well-put-together segment with Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Sasha Banks.
The Intercontinental Championship triple threat was very enjoyable to watch. Both Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews looked good in defeat, while Big E obviously continues to really impress in his singles work. Another fun match saw Cesaro pick up a second win against Daniel Bryan in recent weeks, with these two men putting on the sort of quality everyone expects.
But it was the story involving Roman Reigns and Edge which carried the show, and it did so well. Roman Reigns put together some amazing promo work on this show, and the two men really did sell people on the idea of them competing at WWE WrestleMania, if WWE goes down that avenue.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 10
IMPACT Wrestling- 20
WWE NXT- 20
AEW Dynamite- 21
WWE NXT UK- 16
WWE SmackDown- 18
