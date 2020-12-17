AEW
Kenny Omega’s Next World Title Defense Set For AEW New Year’s Smash Night One
The main event for AEW Dynamite’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 is set as Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against Rey Fenix.
This comes after Omega took an “alternate route” to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament earlier this fall. Omega squashed Sonny Kiss and then defeated Penta El Zero M before facing Hangman Page. However, Omega was supposed to face Joey Janela in the first round, and then Fenix.
Now that Omega has defeated Janela, The Cleaner looks to prove himself against Fenix in his second title defense in two weeks. Should Omega retain, he will carry the title into Impact’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16 for a big six-man main event.
Wednesday, December 30th#AEWDynamite@KennyOmegamanX vs. @ReyFenixMx for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/S8zlsb5KzP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
Six Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash
AEW is kicking off a three-week run of special episodes next Wednesday to close out 2020 and welcome the new year.
Next week’s Dynamite will have a Holiday Bash theme. Six matches and a segment are already confirmed.
– The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed, comprised of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster
The Acclaimed has set the challenge to the Young Bucks. Will they accept?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama
REMINDER: Next weeks episode of Dynamite will be on immediately after the NBA pic.twitter.com/Iasyxk93Ej
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
– AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action
– Chris Jericho and MJF will team against Top Flight
– The Jurassic Express trio will face Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, 5 and 10
– Dustin Rhodes will take on Evil Uno
– PAC returns to face The Butcher
– Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will announce their wedding date
Next week‼️#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/5zo02uV40y
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 17, 2020
Dynamite will not air in its normal 8 p.m. ET slot. However, it will still air on TNT around 10 p.m. ET or after immediately following NBA action.
Cody & Brandi Rhodes Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child
Cody and Brandi Rhodes are having a baby!
The AEW power couple announced the news on TNT this evening in a video package that saw Cody and Brandi unwrap a Christmas ornament that said “We’re Expecting a New Baby due 2021”. Their internet-famous dog Pharaoh was also rocking a bandana that said “Baby Security In Training”.
Congratulations to the happy couple on the announcement of their first child!
Check out the video below.
Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results (12/16): Omega vs. Janela – No DQ, Cody’s Big Announcement, Eddie Addresses His Enemies
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of AEW Dynamite!
Results provided by @dougEwrestling. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
ADAM HANGMAN PAGE, JOHN SILVER, & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY
Hangman Page and Marq Quen start the match and Quen bounces off the ropes and tries for a shoulder block, but Page is barely fazed and bounces off the ropes, goes under a clothesline, gets leap frogged, and then moves out of the way of a dropkick for a stalemate.
Quen tags in Matt Hardy and he and Hangman jock for position. Private Party come in to take advantage of Hangman, but Silver & Reynolds come in to even the odds quickly and then Hardy and Party get clotheslined out of the ring!
John Silver comes back in and gets clotheslined by Marq Quen, and then gets a big kick in the face. Quen tags in Isaah Cassidy and the two men nail a wishbone on Silver before trying for a cover, but Silver kicks out. Isaah Cassidy tags in Matt Hardy and he starts to nail Silver with forearms to the back repeatedly before trying for the side effect. Silver counters, but hardy turns it into a sleeper before hitting a neck breaker.
Hardy climbs to the second rope and gives the Hardy symbol before diving onto Silver, but Silver gets up and hits Hardy with a kick before nailing him with a surprise brain buster. Silver tags in Hangman Page and Hardy tags in Cassidy. Page comes in hot and he nails Cassidy with a suplex before jumping onto Hardy on the outside. Page hits Quen with a dropkick, knocking him off the apron and then levels Cassidy in the middle of the ring with a HUGE clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Cassidy is just barely able to kick out.
Quen is tagged in, as is Reynolds and Reynolds is working fast and furious. He gets on the top rope but is surprised with a hurricanrana by Quen into a cutter by Cassidy, hitting the Gin & Juice! Hardy weirdly tags himself in and he goes for the cover and picks up the victory!
Winners: Matt Hardy & Private Party
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
MJF is backstage with the Inner Circle holding a plaque where he was recognized by the New York Times for best segment with the Dinner Debonaire. Jericho looks sour and MJF says that he hears what the people have been saying, which is that he is a much better performer than Chris Jericho, but he tells Jericho that he couldn’t have done it without him. He says that he loves him and he’s his best friend.
