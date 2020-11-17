AEW World Championship Match Contract Signing Set For 11/18 AEW Dynamite

A contract signing segment has been confirmed for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

The two top AEW stars will be making their upcoming World Title match official tomorrow night when they sign their match contract. The two men will be competing for the AEW World Championship on the December 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, in what is a highly anticipated match.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1328431454439804930?s=20

As well as the contract signing, AEW has confirmed the following segments for this week’s show:

– AEW Tag Team Title Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Top Flight

– Cody Rhodes & Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks & Brian Cage

– Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

– NWA Women’s Title Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

– PAC vs. The Blade

– The Inner Circle slays Las Vegas

– Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley contract signing