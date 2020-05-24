AEW World Championship Match Set For Fyter Fest

Following AEW’s Double or Nothing, the company is now moving forwards towards AEW Fyter Fest and a major match has already been confirmed for the show.

During the post-show media scrum last night, AEW President confirmed that Brian Cage will compete against Jon Moxley at the event for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Cage won the first-ever Casino Ladder Match last night on his debut for the company to become number one contender, and after Moxley defeated Brodie Lee, this match was put together. Khan noted that more details on this match will be announced on AEW Dynamite.