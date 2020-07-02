AEW World Title Match Postponed, Fight For The Fallen Taking Place In 2 Weeks

The AEW World Championship will not be defended next week in part two of Fyter Fest, as originally advertised.

It was announced tonight that Jon Moxley will not be able to attend next week’s show, as he is “concerned about the health and wellbeing” of the AEW roster, according to an in-ring rant from Taz.

In reality, All Elite Wrestling is taping next week’s show tonight in Jacksonville. It was previously reported that he would not be at the tapings after his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans won’t have to wait very long to see the highly anticipated world title match between Moxley and Brian Cage. The bout goes down in two week’s time on yet another special edition of AEW Dynamite that they are branding Fight For The Fallen.