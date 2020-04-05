AEW Wrestlers Announce Their Engagement

Today, AEW Wrestlers, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have announced their engagement as a couple on social media with a video of Kip’s proposal.
The couple which works together on-screen and are together in real-life are now officially engaged! You can see video footage of Kip proposing below:
WE’RE ENGAGED! I was so confused why he was on his knee when we were taking a picture for his parents to frame. This has been the happiest moment in my life and we had our puppy there with us. I’m still so shocked! Happy anniversary to MY FIANCÉ! Here’s to so many more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! AHH! I get to marry my best friend!! 💍
Congratulations to the happy couple, from all at ProWrestling.com.