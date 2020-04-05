ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: YouTube.com

AEW Wrestlers Announce Their Engagement

0
By onAEW

Today, AEW Wrestlers, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have announced their engagement as a couple on social media with a video of Kip’s proposal.

The couple which works together on-screen and are together in real-life are now officially engaged! You can see video footage of Kip proposing below:

Congratulations to the happy couple, from all at ProWrestling.com.