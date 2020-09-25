Former WWE Superstar, Aiden English recently spoke with Fightful.com about how his relationship was with Vince McMahon.

It isn’t easy to get the time of the WWE Chairman, and that’s something that English learned during his time with the company, as he admitted he didn’t get as much time as he wanted with him.

“Not as much as I wanted and also that I should have made time for. You hear a lot from guys. Number one—it’s Vince McMahon. It’s intimidating just on who he is alone. Then, he’s incredible busy. Especially, television is the one chance you get with him, the one time a week because it’s the only time you’re going to see him. So, he’s really busy, he’s trying to get the show together. He’s super passionate. So like, sometimes he’s all involved in this segment trying to make it work, so he doesn’t have time to talk with everyone. Or he’s in meetings with writers, but by the way, he’s still the CEO. So, he’s got phone calls from that stuff going on. So, knocking on that door and getting in that room in television day, which is already busy is really hard. But, I will say the guys who are very successful make it a point to get that rapport and get that regular contact. That’s something on me that I wish I would have tried a little harder at, I’ll be honest.”

Of course, during his full run with WWE, he did get some opportunities to speak with Vince McMahon and he admitted that Vince is someone who is very honest and doesn’t hold back his thoughts.

“I did get a couple of chances of having one-on-ones with him. All I have to say—once you’re in there, once you can get that time, that’s the hardest part. Once you’re in that room with him, eye-to-eye, he’s intense and if he’s feeling strong about something he doesn’t mince words. But, he’s on the level. He’s real. He tries to make whatever he can work for you. He’s just a guy at the end of the day. Like, that sounds so cheesy and banal. But, he is. Once you’re talking to him, he’s not so intimidating. It’s just getting in there, breaking that ice and getting it started,” Rehwoldt said.

