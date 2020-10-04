Aiden English Discusses Which NXT Coaches & Producers Were The Best

Aiden English recently spoke with Fightful.com where he reflected on his time in WWE NXT and which coaches and producers helped him.
English discussed which coaches were able to help him progress, with Normal Smiley being someone he singled out for praise.
“I’m going to start with him (Normal Smiley) just because he’s set my career on the path it is, right? Whatever he said obviously resonated with someone and he’s the reason I’m here and even after that, continued to be one of the most positive and intelligent and well-spoken and most giving men that I’ve ever had the ability to train under. Guys like Arn Anderson was great. I had a great, great relationship with Billy Gunn when he was at NXT. He had such a great approach to teaching that I think is very, very important. He showed you how to have fun with it all.”
He also went on to single out Terry Taylor as someone who helped him a lot. English admitted that they didn’t always see eye to eye, but Taylor was very helpful to him.
“I’m gonna say this, almost begrudgingly, and if he sees this he’ll know why. But, I have a love for Terry Taylor, who a lot of people have butted heads with and I did too. ‘Cause he can be very opinionated and he comes from that old school kind of mindset. But, it’s so funny. He’s like your parents because he’s sitting there, he’s raising you as a wrestler, and you’re fighting, “No, why can’t I do this? Why is it a bad idea? Why are you telling me it’s not a good idea to do this? That’s crazy. That’s so old. That’s from your generation.” You grow up, you go and perform on all these stages and you go, “I mean, I’m still right, but hot damn, he was right about X, Y and Z. Crap,” Rehwoldt recalled, laughing. “Some of it you’re not going to learn until you’ve had enough experience where you grow up in those situations. You’re like, “Oh, holy crap. They were right.” So, that was a big eye opening thing for me. So, I do appreciate everything from him.”