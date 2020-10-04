Aiden English Discusses Which NXT Coaches & Producers Were The Best

Aiden English recently spoke with Fightful.com where he reflected on his time in WWE NXT and which coaches and producers helped him.

English discussed which coaches were able to help him progress, with Normal Smiley being someone he singled out for praise.

“I’m going to start with him (Normal Smiley) just because he’s set my career on the path it is, right? Whatever he said obviously resonated with someone and he’s the reason I’m here and even after that, continued to be one of the most positive and intelligent and well-spoken and most giving men that I’ve ever had the ability to train under. Guys like Arn Anderson was great. I had a great, great relationship with Billy Gunn when he was at NXT. He had such a great approach to teaching that I think is very, very important. He showed you how to have fun with it all.”

He also went on to single out Terry Taylor as someone who helped him a lot. English admitted that they didn’t always see eye to eye, but Taylor was very helpful to him.