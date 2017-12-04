Below is the official synopsis for this week’s new episode of Total Divas:

“Lana hosts a Name’s Day party for Rusev in Nashville but isn’t ready to give him what he really wants as a present. Nattie buys her parents a house, but soon realizes they are the tenants from hell. Meanwhile, the Bellas miss the adrenaline rush of wrestling and try to find a fix to replace it.”

Updated Cards for WWE Middle East Tour

As noted, WWE will be embarking on a tour of the Middle East, which includes stops in Abu Dhabi on December 7th and 8th. Those events will feature the following matches:

-Alexa Bliss defending the Raw Women’s Title against Sasha Banks

-Roman Reigns vs Triple H in a Steel Cage match

-The Bar vs The Shield for the Raw Tag Team Titles

On December 9th, WWE heads to New Delhi, India, for a live event being headlined by Jinder Mahal vs Triple H. Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor, Kane, and Samoa Joe are also advertised for the tour.

What Airs After WWE Raw Tonight?

Immediately after WWE Raw tonight, the new Corey Graves hosted show, “Straight to the Source”, will air on WWE Network. Graves’ first guest will be IC Champion Roman Reigns, and below are some preview clips for the show: