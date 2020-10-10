AIW Thunder In Indianapolis Results: No Ropes Barbed Wire Title Match, Shelley vs Lamar vs Moriarty

AIW Thunder In Indianapolis Results

October 9, 2020

Indianapolis, Indiana

— Fatal 4-Way: Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham def. Derek Dilinger & PB Smooth & Zach Thomas

— Danhausen def. Mordecai

— Erick Stevens def. Dominic Garrini

— The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def. Allie Kat & Levi Everett

— Triple Threat: Tre Lamar def. Alex Shelley & Lee Moriarty

— Mance Warner def. Mr. Brickster

— Tom Lawlor def. “The Karate Man” Ethan Page

— Best Two Out of Three Falls: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. To Infinity & Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)(c) to become the new AIW Tag Team Champions

— No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: Joshua Bishop def. Matthew Justice (c) to become the new AIW Absolute Champion and AIW Intense Champion