ProWrestling.com

AIW Thunder In Indianapolis Results: No Ropes Barbed Wire Title Match, Shelley vs Lamar vs Moriarty

0
By onIndie

AIW Thunder In Indianapolis Results

October 9, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana

Fatal 4-Way: Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham def. Derek Dilinger & PB Smooth & Zach Thomas

— Danhausen def. Mordecai

— Erick Stevens def. Dominic Garrini

— The Bitcoin Boyz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def. Allie Kat & Levi Everett

Triple Threat: Tre Lamar def. Alex Shelley & Lee Moriarty

— Mance Warner def. Mr. Brickster

— Tom Lawlor def. “The Karate Man” Ethan Page

Best Two Out of Three Falls: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) def. To Infinity & Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney)(c) to become the new AIW Tag Team Champions

No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: Joshua Bishop def. Matthew Justice (c) to become the new AIW Absolute Champion and AIW Intense Champion