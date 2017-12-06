ProWrestling.com
Photo Credit: YouTube.com

AJ Lee and Big E Have Twitter Exchange, The Rock Comments on Hollywood Star, Tribute to the Troops Spoiler Video

By onWWE

New Day’s Big E and former WWE star AJ Lee had a humorous exchange on Twitter today and you can check it out below:

The Rock Comments on Hollywood Star

As noted, on December 13th Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Rock commented on the honor with the following Tweet:

Tribute to the Troops Spoiler Video

A fan on Twitter has released the following video, featuring leaked footage of The New Day at yesterday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops tapings:

