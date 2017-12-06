ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.
* * * * *
New Day’s Big E and former WWE star AJ Lee had a humorous exchange on Twitter today and you can check it out below:
I like your hair more @TheAJMendez (back up @itsBayleyWWE ) https://t.co/LD4t1l3CwU
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 6, 2017
You beautiful unicorns, you know I love all my children equally. Well except for Big E, who comes in a distant 3rd place. https://t.co/7ZmUh1sRhH
— AJ (@TheAJMendez) December 6, 2017
I can’t wait to put you in a nursing home. https://t.co/Amh3yWlqLR
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) December 6, 2017
The Rock Comments on Hollywood Star
As noted, on December 13th Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Rock commented on the honor with the following Tweet:
A true true honor. What a full circle journey. So grateful and so many people to thank. See everyone there! Tequila on me. https://t.co/sBEIZhMDlC
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2017
Tribute to the Troops Spoiler Video
A fan on Twitter has released the following video, featuring leaked footage of The New Day at yesterday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops tapings:
#WWE superstars The New Day telling the brave men and women that today is about them. #Troops15 @TributeToTroops #NewDay pic.twitter.com/VFLI08Xk87
— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) December 5, 2017