New Day’s Big E and former WWE star AJ Lee had a humorous exchange on Twitter today and you can check it out below:

You beautiful unicorns, you know I love all my children equally. Well except for Big E, who comes in a distant 3rd place. https://t.co/7ZmUh1sRhH — AJ (@TheAJMendez) December 6, 2017

I can’t wait to put you in a nursing home. https://t.co/Amh3yWlqLR — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) December 6, 2017

The Rock Comments on Hollywood Star

As noted, on December 13th Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Rock commented on the honor with the following Tweet:

A true true honor. What a full circle journey. So grateful and so many people to thank. See everyone there! Tequila on me. https://t.co/sBEIZhMDlC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2017

Tribute to the Troops Spoiler Video

A fan on Twitter has released the following video, featuring leaked footage of The New Day at yesterday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops tapings: