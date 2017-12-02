This beautiful Colombus, Ohio native was born on August 9, 1991 as Alexis Kaufman. She has been a sports enthusiast since the tender age of 5, participating in softball, track and field, gymnastics and kickboxing.

At one point in her youth, Kaufman was a victim of a eating disorder known as anorexia nervosa, causing her to lose 40 pounds in less than 8 weeks. Fortunately, she was able to harness the illness by participating in competitive bodybuilding. She became one of the youngest competitors to receive her IFBB Professional status.

After receiving wrestling training by Norman Smiley, the highflying Kaufman was signed by the WWE in 2013 as part of the NXT developmental territory. She appeared on NXT largely in a background capacity, never seeing any in-ring action until she competed in a tournament for the NXT Women’s Championship. She was unsuccessful however, losing to Charlotte Fliehr in the semifinals.

She eventually challenged NXT Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, but was unable to secure the title. She then made a connection with the NXT Tag Team Champions Blake & Murphy, helping them defeat Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady, turning her heel in the process.

Bliss also scored some solo victories against Carmella, courtesy of Blake and Murphy’s assistance. She also assisted the boys in defending their tag team championships against the Vaudevillians (Aiden English & Simon Goitch).

She still had her heart set on the women’s title and she made this clear to reigning champion at the time, the popular Bayley. Unfortunately, Bliss lost to Bayley both in singles and tag team encounters.

To make things worse, Murphy & Blake dropped their titles to Austin Aries and Shinsuke Nakamure. Bliss and Blake dropped Murphy and disbanded their alliance. She would then end up on the losing end of future 6 woman tag team matches. Ironically enough, in real life Bliss is engaged to Buddy Murphy.

Bliss debuted on the SmackDown! brand in July of 2016, to some great success, defeating Becky Lynch. Bliss was also successful in a 6 woman tag team contest at the “SummerSlam” Pay-Per-View event, teaming with Natayla Neidhart and Nikki Bella.

Shortly thereafter, Bliss’ momentum continued after winning a fatal 5 –way match to earn a title shot against Lynch. Lynch ended up defeating Bliss, however Bliss’ foot was on the bottom rope at the time of the count which the referee did not see.

SmackDown! Commissioner Shane McMahon then decided Bliss would get a rematch against Lynch at the ‘Tables Ladders and Chairs” Pay-Per-View event. As fate would have it, Bliss bested Lynch in a tables match and became the SmackDown! Women’s Champion.

As time went on, Bliss and Lynch started a new angle where their highflying style would be complemented by them wearing masks a la traditional Luchadore style. As their feud continued, Bliss started to become assisted by a mystery masked lady in her battles against Lynch.

Their feud reached a zenith when Lynch lost a steel cage bout to Bliss owing to interference on Bliss’ behalf by the masked Luchadore lady. Bliss removed the mask to reveal Mickie James as being the mystery accomplice after the two double-teamed Lynch, leaving her lying in the cage.

Bliss is currently still the SmackDown! Women’s Champion and her aggressiveness, talent and heel tactics will likely ensure her continued victories in the future, especially with friends like James in her corner.

Special thanks to Dr. Stephen Balsky for contributing the above wrestler profile.

Dr. Stephen Balsky is a chiropractor currently in practice in his native Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has been a wrestling fan since age 13 and is very passionate about the product, especially the “old-school” 80’s – 90’s era. He completed his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree in 2015 and currently is also working part-time as a professor in both business and healthcare.

