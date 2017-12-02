Stephanie McMahon Speaking Engagement

Stephanie McMahon will be one of the Keynote Speakers at the CMO Digital Insight Summit on Monday. The engagement will begin at 7:15pm PST and will take place at The Resort at Pelican Hill, CA. McMahon will be discussing “WWE’s Art of Engagement and Storytelling,” and you can watch a live video stream of her speech at this link.

Maryse Shocked By Home Prowlers

WWE has released another bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas, and it features a worried Maryse when he discovers prowlers around her and Miz’s home in Los Angeles:

AJ Styles Celebrates in Lima

WWE has released the following video from the live event which took place in Lima, Peru Thursday night. As noted, Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal at the Smackdown-only WWE Clash of Champions PPV taking place on December 17th.

“After a successful title defense, the WWE Champion celebrates with the WWE Universe in Lima’s Jockey Club, wears the Peru soccer team’s home colors and delivers the Styles Clash to Clash of Champions opponent Jinder Mahal … sort of”.