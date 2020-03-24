AJ Styles Challenges The Undertaker To A “Boneyard Match”

AJ Styles has challenged The Undertaker to a Boneyard Match.

So what in Dante’s nine circles of hell is a Boneyard Match? We have no idea, but the “Phenomenal One” appeared on Monday Night Raw this week, accompanied by his fellow O.C. brethren, and dropped the challenge at the feat of The Deadman.

Styles may have hinted at a few details, as he promised to bury the Undertaker in a cemetery plot that he hand-picked for the WWE icon.

We do know that the company will be pre-taping WrestleMania matches at multiple, undisclosed locations all throughout this week, so it’s entirely possible that they may have the two WWE Superstars fight it out in an actual graveyard.

Why not just call it a Graveyard Match? No idea. Probably for the same reason they don’t call Hell in a Cell the annual “Big Metal Square” match. It’s all about the gimmick.