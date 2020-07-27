AJ Styles Claims Dixie Carter Ruined TNA “100%”

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about TNA and how he believes it was Dixie Carter who ruined the company.

The Intercontinental Champion has been fairly outspoken recently during his Twitch streams with his comments on Paul Heyman certainly getting people talking. But now he has moved onto TNA and his feelings towards Dixie Carter and yet again, he didn’t hold back.

“Vince [Russo], as a person, I love the guy, and we butted heads as far as him writing, even in TNA, but I realized when we butted heads, it was because he was getting things from Dixie the whole time. It must have been very difficult to work with this woman who has no idea how wrestling works and wanted everything to be done to it and it didn’t make any sense. We butted heads with him as a writer, but due to Dixie Carter getting involved a lot with creative. “Do I believe Dixie ruined IMPACT? Well, it was TNA back then, and 100%. IMPACT, there was a time when it was really gaining ground. The problem was, Dixie wanted to be WWE-lite and that’s not what people wanted. They wanted to see something else. All she had to do was let us do what we do, it was really that simple. Had she left it to the writers, I think TNA would still be around and be bigger than what they are, but not knowing what’s best for business, she hurt TNA.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)