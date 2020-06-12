AJ Styles Claims He Has No Respect For CM Punk

After CM Punk’s comment about AJ Styles in regards to racial inequality, the WWE SmackDown Superstar has responded with his thoughts on Punk.

CM Punk responded to a fan who claimed that they were going to unfollow AJ Styles as he hadn’t responded to the situation with racial inequality in America where Punk would say, “Well come on. That one has been obvious for years.”

While Punk has since deleted the tweet, AJ Styles was asked by Times of India if he wanted to respond to the former WWE champion. While Styles made it clear he didn’t want to react about the comments, he made it clear that he doesn’t respect Punk.

“I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don’t respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get [fans’] minds off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I’m not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”

AJ Styles will be in action tonight on WWE SmackDown in a major match against Daniel Bryan as they compete for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.