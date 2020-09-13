During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about his time within Bullet Club and how he didn’t see himself as the leader.

“Every time we talk about the Bullet Club, I have to say that I’m not the leader and never was,” Styles said. “Apparently, people don’t want to hear that. Finn Balor was the guy that came up with the name for the group. So, if there’s a true leader, it has to be him. Not only did he come up with the name, he was the guy that was first in charge. “Literally, we just swapped,” Styles continued. “His last night was my first night, when I hit Okada in the back. We talked about this, the Bullet Club guys and I, and I told them we didn’t need to have a leader. We could just do our own thing and everyone else follows. I didn’t want to be like, ‘I’m the guy, I’m the leader!’ I didn’t want to do that, but I think that’s why we had so much fun, because everyone was important. Everyone had their place. We had fun with it.”

AJ Styles then discussed his relationship with Kenny Omega, discussing how he has been to him throughout his time in wrestling.

“I love the guy,” Styles said. “He’s always been great to me. He’s an awesome dude. Always been a nice guy, and we have a lot in common with the video game stuff. He used to have a stream where he just sat around and played games with a buddy. I forget the name of it, but it was really cool. I loved it. I’d like to do something like that.”

AJ also spoke about who he would put into a WWE version of the Bullet Club, choosing both Finn Balor and Adam Cole.

“Well certainly, Finn is one of those guys,” Styles said. “I’d have to throw Adam Cole in there as well. It’s hard to know which guys I’d put in there; that’s a tough question. It’s not just what guys would get along, it’s what guys you have stuff in common with. With Gallows and Anderson not there, that makes it really tough for me. I don’t know who else.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)