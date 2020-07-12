AJ Styles Claims Paul Heyman Is A “Boldface Liar”

AJ Styles recently made some interesting comments in regards to former WWE Raw Executive Director, Paul Heyman on his Mixer video.

There had been reports about issues between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman online which were in relation to him joining the WWE SmackDown roster. AJ made the decision to speak about the situation on his Mixer, addressing the rumors where he did end up calling Heyman a “boldface liar.”

AJ also teased that there will be more information on the situation in the near future, but he is leaving that for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to address on their podcast.

“There were some rumors going around that AJ Styles left RAW to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied. That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Styles said. “I mean, I’m a grown man. If there were some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave RAW and go to SmackDown, I would handle it. And whether I got my tail beat or not, I’d still handle it. I’m a grown man. So, I’ll just throw that out there. “When it came to the rumor about Paul Heyman and being upset with him because he didn’t take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that’s not what it was at all,” AJ continued. “It’s not even close. I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows, and Anderson already know – [Paul Heyman] is a liar. Now you know; I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you’ll hear that. He’s a boldface liar. So, that’s my take on that. I will let Gallows and Anderson [add to it].” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)