Impact
AJ Styles Comments On Hornswoggle Dressing As Him For IMPACT Wrestling
While AJ Styles wasn’t aware it was happening ahead of time, he has given his thoughts on Hornswoggle dressing as him, calling himself ‘The Weenomenal One.’
During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Styles gave his thoughts on the situation, stating that if he’s able to make some money from it, then Hornswoggle should go for it.
“I didn’t see it, but I saw pictures. Hilarious. Good for him. The Weenomenal One is hilarious to me, so if he’s able to make a little money off The Weenomenal One, then go for it,” he said.
Styles would go on to discuss his relationship with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, talking about why they worked so well as a trio.
“It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘How did this get over so well?'” Styles said. “It’s because you had guys that genuinely wanted to hang out together. We weren’t just together when it came to wrestling. We were together outside of the wrestling ring, too. We were actually hanging out, and I think that’s why it worked so well for us at that time. We all hang out together, so seeing those guys, I’m happy for them. It’s cool they’re able to continue what they started, whenever it was.”
AJ Styles is currently focused on heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, where he will be one of the 30-men attempting to book a main event slot at WWE WrestleMania 36.
Impact
Jazz Teams With Jordynne Grace, Eric Young vs. Rhino Set For This Week’s Impact
Impact Wrestling will air the fallout from Hard to Kill on Tuesday, and two matches are now confirmed for the episode.
Jazz will team up with Jordynne Grace once again to take on the tandem of Kimber Lee and Susan. It seems Grace and Jazz have nothing but respect for each other after their singles match at Genesis.
Additionally, Eric Young will face Rhino following their encounter in the six-man Old School Rules match, which was won by EY’s Violent By Design faction.
.@TheEricYoung will face @Rhyno313 TOMORROW at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UzmYRMMNPf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2021
In addition to more Hard to Kill fallout, it’s possible we’ll get appearances from Matt Cardona and/or ODB, but that has yet to be confirmed.
I’m here! https://t.co/f2zXad15lz
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 19, 2021
Impact
ODB Says She’s Returning To Impact Wrestling
Former Knockouts Champion ODB recently told Chris Van Vliet that she is returning to Impact Wrestling soon.
“I am actually getting back in the ring. So IMPACT obviously called me and that’s the cool thing about stuff, I’ve never burnt a bridge in wrestling. Yeah, we all have our bad moments and stuff and whatever you want to when you want to tell everyone to go F themselves. IMPACT was awesome, TNA was my home and they buzzed me and every time I’m like ‘Oh gosh. Oh boy, here we go.’
“But they were like ‘Hey, do you want to come back and see what happens? And possibly bring the food truck?’ So that’s my ultimate goal, to actually drive my ODB’s Meat and Greet into a stadium and kick some ass.”
ODB regularly competed for TNA from 2007 to 2014. Her last Impact match was a year ago at Hard to Kill in a three-way Knockouts Title match also involving Taya Valkyrie and Jordynne Grace.
Impact is taping new episodes this week, so it’s possible ODB reappears as soon as Tuesday’s fallout episode.
You can check out a clip of ODB’s appearance on Insight below:
Impact
Ethan Page Claims The Editing Of His IMPACT Hard To Kill Segment Was “Hot Garbage”
It appears that Ethan Page was not impressed with how his Karate Man segment came together at IMPACT’s Hard To Kill event.
On the show, Page fought the Karate Man character, with Page having his heart ripped out to end the segment. However, Page claims he was embarrassed by how the segment was edited together, apologizing to his fans.
Page took to his personal Facebook account to send a message into the Major Wrestling Figures Group to show his true feelings on the situation.
“from the afterlife
I’m going to take a full blown break from social media.
I’ll be staying active on my personal Patreon as much as I can & probably in this group too cuz I love the fig life & u guys. Xoxox.
But man …. last night sucked.
I’m so embarrassed with how IMPACT! lazily edited that segment last night & forced it to be a joke. I felt the thought of the same guys fighting eachother was comedy enough & the more serious we took it the better the reaction would be. But cuz I left the company, they lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time.
I’m sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated. I honestly feel the free version I gave away was made with more love, care & attention to detail. Sadly I have no control over the creative or final product & the editor refused to send it to me before hand …. so I saw it live with you guys & was surrounded by family. All scratching their heads at that high school project level delivery on a PPV.
I pray ppl know I didn’t edit that hot garbage. I actually begged IMPACT! Not to even have Karate man on tv. I only wanted it for my YouTube channel. But … we don’t write the shows. We just get the scripts & do our best. Idk what else to say.
Breaks my heart this company refuses to respect its talent or it’s fan base on a regular basis.
I tried.”
