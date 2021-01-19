AJ Styles Comments On Hornswoggle Dressing As Him For IMPACT Wrestling

While AJ Styles wasn’t aware it was happening ahead of time, he has given his thoughts on Hornswoggle dressing as him, calling himself ‘The Weenomenal One.’

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Styles gave his thoughts on the situation, stating that if he’s able to make some money from it, then Hornswoggle should go for it.

“I didn’t see it, but I saw pictures. Hilarious. Good for him. The Weenomenal One is hilarious to me, so if he’s able to make a little money off The Weenomenal One, then go for it,” he said.

Styles would go on to discuss his relationship with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, talking about why they worked so well as a trio.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘How did this get over so well?'” Styles said. “It’s because you had guys that genuinely wanted to hang out together. We weren’t just together when it came to wrestling. We were together outside of the wrestling ring, too. We were actually hanging out, and I think that’s why it worked so well for us at that time. We all hang out together, so seeing those guys, I’m happy for them. It’s cool they’re able to continue what they started, whenever it was.”

AJ Styles is currently focused on heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, where he will be one of the 30-men attempting to book a main event slot at WWE WrestleMania 36.