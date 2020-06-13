AJ Styles Comments On Intercontinental Title Win, Sami Zayn Responds

AJ Styles has finally captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship, defeating Daniel Bryan on Friday Night Smackdown in a tournament finals match worthy of the prestigious belt’s legacy.

Styles tweeted, “I know what this title means. I know what I have to do. What a match with Daniel Bryan, now it’s about making this title #phenomenal. I’m watching…and waiting.”

Fellow Smackdown Superstar Sami Zayn, who was stripped of the championship and never actually lost the title, simply responded, “Watch your ass.”

The Intercontinental title was vacated due to Sami being unable or unwilling to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as he lives in Canada. For what it’s worth, we have seen Canadian performers recently return to action in IMPACT Wrestling, and Kevin Owens has been able to get around the restrictions on several occasions.

It was reported early on that WWE is allowing anyone uncomfortable with performing under the current circumstances to stay home, which is why Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania match with Goldberg and has not been seen or talked about since March.