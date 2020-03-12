AJ Styles Comments On The Booking Of Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

AJ Styles appeared on WWE Backstage this week where he gave his thoughts on the recent booking of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in WWE.

AJ was asked which stars he believes will be the future of the company, and both of those names came up, alongside Shayna Baszler.

“Ricochet, definitely, this guy is unbelievable, the talent that he has,” Styles shared. “Cedric Alexander, another guy, unbelievable. Shayna Baszler. There are opportunities for these athletes, and they will come if they are not already. These guys were high for a moment, I’ve gotten beat by Cedric, beat by Ricochet, it’s okay, we’re gonna get there. I see these guys on their way up. Just because you’re on the downturn doesn’t mean you’re not going to come back up. We just got to wait our turn sometimes.”

AJ also spoke about being a locker room leader for the company, admitting he wants to talk with talent and help them where possible.

“I don’t think they’re green, they’ve earned their way into the WWE but it is a roller coaster ride,” Styles said. “There is going to be ups, there’s going to be downs. You have the internet saying this and that and a lot of it is not true.”

He continued, “I want to talk to those people, I want to sit down with them and say listen: ‘Keep doing what you’re doing, keep working, keep learning and you’ll get to where you need to be. How’s everything at home? Is everything great? Think about that stuff, your bills are being paid, think about the positives in your life, don’t think about your job.’ As much as we love this business at the end of the day it’s still a job.”