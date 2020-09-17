AJ Styles Confirms He Did Talk With AEW Before Re-Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that AEW had plans to debut AJ Styles on the first-ever episode of Dynamite, and AJ has confirmed they had talks.

The company had hoped to have AJ and the Good Brothers appear on the first-ever episode of the show, but in the end, the trio all decided to re-sign with WWE to extend their deals.

AJ had previously not spoken on the topic, but during his latest Twitch stream Styles did confirm that he spoke with AEW when his contract was expiring.

“This is a business, things have been talked about. It’s one of those things. You talk to your friends, the Bucks are my friends. We didn’t talk about money, but there was a conversation because my contract was coming up. It is what it is, it’s business. So, there is some truth to that,” he said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

AJ Styles did choose to stay with WWE and he has previously claimed that this current contract will be his final one as an active performer.