AJ Styles Discusses Being The Undertaker’s Final Opponent

With The Undertaker’s Final Farewell ending his career, AJ Styles spoke about being the final wrestler to compete against the Deadman.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Styles revealed he wasn’t aware that it would be Undertaker’s last match when it actually happened. He also revealed that he called ‘Taker a month after to see if he was actually done.

“Well, as far as the match and him thinking that was going to be his last, I don’t think he knew, nor did I, that that was the one that he needed to end on,” said Styles in an interview hosted by Inside the Ropes. “It just kind of happened and, you know, I literally called him a month after WrestleMania and said, ‘Listen, I need to know if you’re done.’ And, well, he never called me back because I think he was afraid that I’d try to talk him into one more.”

AJ went on to discuss how The Undertaker was able to retire on his own terms, which he described as the ‘right way’ to retire from the industry.

“He did it the right way,” felt Styles. “He did it on his own terms. He didn’t have to do it because of an injury or something else. He’s the one who said, ‘You know what? I’m OK with ending it right here.’ “And there’s something to be said about something like that, because injuries plague this business, you know, and you never know how long you’re going to be able to hold out and good for him that he was able to call his own shot.”

AJ also spoke about the small storyline WWE did with him being scared of The Undertaker in the months after the match, particularly at Money in the Bank, but AJ doesn’t know if that was to ever set something up.