AJ Styles Discusses His Favorite Ladder Matches Of All Time

Ahead of his WWE Clash Of Champions ladder match, AJ Styles reflected on what are his favorite ladder matches of all time.

AJ Styles will be competing in a triple threat ladder match at the upcoming PPV on Sunday against both Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Championship.

Of course, Jeff is one of the greatest ladder match competitors of all time, and AJ Styles noted that he was involved in his favorite ladder match of all time during his latest Twitch stream.

“I think we can all agree that the first one between Matt and Jeff Hardy against Edge and Christian changed it all,” Styles said. “That has to be the favorite. That was so incredibly done that you’ll never forget it. These guys changed it; they changed the way ladder matches were done. You want to know what the hardest thing about a ladder match is? It’s to not disappoint. “Those ladders really hurt,” Styles continued. “There’s a lot of pain involved with those ladders. You’ve seen some accidents. People get hurt – A lot of people get hurt. Hopefully I’ll come out safe on Sunday. I really just believe that first tag team ladder match was the best. The standing ovation those guys got the next night was incredible. It still gives me cold chills.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)