During his latest Twitch Stream, AJ Styles gave his thoughts on Paul Heyman being moved to WWE SmackDown following his recent comments.

After Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released from WWE as part of the company COVID-19 cutbacks, AJ was very vocal about how he felt towards Paul Heyman. AJ moved to WWE SmackDown due to issues with Heyman, after he was told it was Paul’s decision to let them go.

However, Paul Heyman has now been placed onto the blue brand, where AJ is, in order to work with Roman Reigns. During his Twitch stream, AJ gave his thoughts on the matter, admitting it isn’t bothering him.

“It is what it is,” AJ said. “I could care less. It’s water under the bridge. Listen, I’m not saying I forgot what he’s done, but I’m not going to be the guy that holds a grudge. It’s one of those things where he knows he pissed me off and how I felt. Just because I don’t trust him doesn’t mean that I can’t get along with him professionally. I’m not going to do or say anything mean to him. It’s over. My buddies are doing fine. I was concerned about them when this whole thing went down, but they are doing great.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)