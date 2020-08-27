AJ Styles Discusses Roman Reigns’ WWE Return & Dominik Mysterio’s Potential

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles discussed a variety of topics including the recent return of Roman Reigns to WWE.

The Big Dog came back during WWE SummerSlam, leaving both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt laying to close the show. AJ spoke about how this was a shock to him as he discussed the potential of Roman as a heel in WWE.

“It was a surprise for me too, yeah. I was just as surprised as you guys were,” AJ admitted. “Is Roman a heel character? Because I don’t know, I don’t know what he is so I think we’re going to have to find out more. I mean, he’s spearing everybody but what does that mean? Is he ready to just kick some tail? That doesn’t sound like a heel to me, that sounds like a ‘bad a’.”

Styles also talked about the recent debut of Dominik Mysterio, discussing his potential and if he will get heat for skipping WWE NXT.

“I think he’s got a lot of potential and I think everybody has said the same thing, that he’s got a lot of potential and he’s able to do a lot of things. But you’ll grow as a performer,” AJ explained. “You’ll figure out who you are, right? I mean, heck, I don’t think I really found my groove until about – because it seemed like my character changed. Then I had to change with that character. But how do I explain it, like… It was a good six or seven years before I realized how to be who I was. Whether it be a bad guy or a good guy, you were still AJ Styles.” “Well, I didn’t have to go through NXT. I didn’t have heat coming in, Gallows and Anderson didn’t have heat coming in, so, who knows? I’m not saying he will have heat, I’m saying we got a good group of guys and girls that go, ‘Good for you, man’, you know? You didn’t need to, you didn’t have to. I think they’re happy for him regardless. He’s a great dude, he’s a great dude. So, I don’t see our guys and girls being jealous because somebody had the opportunity to come to the main roster.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)