AJ Styles Discusses The Creative Work With John Cena

AJ Styles recently spoke about his feud with John Cena, in particular, the creative process that went down between the two of them.

Styles spoke openly on his Twitch Channel about their initial creative meetings and how John Cena reacted to the ideas that he had for their storyline.

“He was asking what I wanted to say about him, and I was like – this is John Cena, you know, so I’m trying to figure out how to approach this without being a jerk about it – so, I was like, ‘Well, people always seem to think you bury them once you get in the ring with them, and it’s kind of over for them after that.’ He was just like, ‘Okay that’s good!’”

Styles then went on to continue discussing how he enjoyed working with Cena overall.