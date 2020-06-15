AJ Styles Intercontinental Championship Presentation Segment Set For WWE SmackDown

During Backlash, the new Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles popped up for an interview where he announced there will be a celebration segment this week.

Styles defeated Daniel Bryan last week on WWE SmackDown to win the vacant Intercontinental Championship and this week he will be having a victory presentation.

It appears that the rivalry between himself and Daniel Bryan will be continuing as AJ made it clear he wants Daniel Bryan to be there for the celebration. During the interview Styles put over Bryan for being a good wrestler, but stated he is simply not phenomenal.

As well as AJ’s victory segment, Matt Riddle will be making his highly anticipated WWE SmackDown debut.