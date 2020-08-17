AJ Styles Names Dolph Ziggler & Jeff Hardy As Two Of WWE’s Best Talents

AJ Styles recently spoke about who his closest friends are in the world of WWE and how both Dolph Ziggler and Jeff Hardy are great talents.

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ named both Xavier Woods and Samoa Joe as two of his closest friends in the WWE roster.

“I think that out of everyone – he’s on the injured list right now, but still, probably the guy I’ve known the longest is Xavier Woods/Austin Creed,” AJ explained. “I’m trying to think who else would be in there. Like, Samoa Joe would be my closest on RAW.”

As well as that, the Intercontinental Champion spoke about who he believes are some of the best workers in WWE right now.

“I love Ziggler, man. He is awesome. I think that when it comes to selling, man, he is one of the best. He really is,” AJ explained. “I put him right up there with Jeff Hardy. Jeff Hardy is one of the best too.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)