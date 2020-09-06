AJ Styles On Possibly Wrestling Triple H & Merch Idea That Vince Didn’t Like

During his latest Twitch stream, AJ Styles spoke about the possibility of facing Triple H in his final ever wrestling match.

AJ was the opponent for The Undertaker’s final ever wrestling match, and when asked about possibly wrestling Triple H, he was very open to the idea.

“Should I throw it out there and send it out there that I’d be his last match,” Styles asked. “I would love to do that. I’ll let him know I’d do that with him. Him and I have been in the same ring together but we were on the same team. It was when we were in Japan. It was basically The O.C. and Triple H; that was fun.”

AJ also spoke about working with John Cena and one merchandise idea that Vince McMahon actually turned down.

“Man, he was so much fun to work with,” Styles said. “We did some really good stuff. He was so smooth and easy to work. That whole, “Beat up John Cena” thing was just a lot of fun. I actually had an idea for a shirt that said, “Beat Up Cena” or something like that, but when I pitched it to Vince, he said, ‘You want me to promote a shirt rooting against my top baby face’? I just went ahead and let that one go. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)